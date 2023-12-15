Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 184,029 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 116,020 shares.The stock last traded at $37.49 and had previously closed at $37.88.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth about $86,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 431,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth about $12,000,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 152.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth about $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

