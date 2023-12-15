Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CHD opened at $91.38 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.