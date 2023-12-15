CIBC Analysts Give Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) a $25.00 Price Target

CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362,403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 447.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

