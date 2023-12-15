CIC Wealth LLC Buys 613 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $300.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.68.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

