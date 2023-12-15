CIC Wealth LLC Buys 745 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $220.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $221.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.70 and its 200 day moving average is $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

