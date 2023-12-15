CIC Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,423,000.

VYM opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average of $105.59. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

