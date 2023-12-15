CIC Wealth LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,583,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,143,000 after buying an additional 163,152 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after buying an additional 145,807 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.75.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

