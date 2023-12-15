CIC Wealth LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $283.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $256.33 and a twelve month high of $289.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.25.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.