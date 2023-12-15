CIC Wealth LLC Has $982,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $93.13 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.