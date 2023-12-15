CIC Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 212,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,810,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,978,000 after acquiring an additional 722,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

