CIC Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.