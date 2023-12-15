CIC Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Free Report) by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 331,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.29.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.58 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.