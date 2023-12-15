CIC Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

PAVE opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

