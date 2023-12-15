CIC Wealth LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $403.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.30. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.30.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

