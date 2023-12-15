CIC Wealth LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 71,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 9,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.