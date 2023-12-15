CIC Wealth LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,750,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,675,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,294,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,982,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TEGNA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,305,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

