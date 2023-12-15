CIC Wealth LLC Sells 74 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 6.4 %

CAT opened at $285.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.65.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

