CIC Wealth LLC Sells 99 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

