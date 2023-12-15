CIC Wealth LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.0% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.7 %

LOW stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

