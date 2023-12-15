CIC Wealth LLC Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $291.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.10 and a 200-day moving average of $273.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,898. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.