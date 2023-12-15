Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

