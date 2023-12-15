Citigroup Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $145.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.24 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

