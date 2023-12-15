Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,817 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.