Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

