CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.57. The company had a trading volume of 919,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,102. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

