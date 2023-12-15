Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 162.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COGT. Wedbush lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $427.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

