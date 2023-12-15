Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FOF opened at $11.20 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

