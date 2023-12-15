Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UTF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 97,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,877,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

