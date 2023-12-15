Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $26.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
