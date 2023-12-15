Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $19.03 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 223.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 97.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

