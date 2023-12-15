Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $19.03 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 223.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 97.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

