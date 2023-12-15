Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

RQI stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.