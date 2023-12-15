Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.96 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
