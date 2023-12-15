Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.96 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $5,700,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

