Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $307,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

