Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE PSF opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- How to Invest in Energy
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.