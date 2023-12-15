Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFI opened at $11.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

