Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after acquiring an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $76.50. 2,443,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,626. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

