Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 186.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

CMCSA traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $44.30. 8,732,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,701,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.