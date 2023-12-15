Comerica (CMA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Comerica (NYSE: CMA) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Comerica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Comerica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

10/23/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comerica Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.49. 573,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.