Comparing Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moneysupermarket.com Group and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DouYu International $1.03 billion 0.24 -$10.94 million $0.06 12.95

Analyst Ratings

Moneysupermarket.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Moneysupermarket.com Group and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moneysupermarket.com Group 1 1 4 0 2.50 DouYu International 1 2 0 0 1.67

DouYu International has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 73.75%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Moneysupermarket.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Moneysupermarket.com Group and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A DouYu International 2.40% 2.33% 1.88%

Summary

DouYu International beats Moneysupermarket.com Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.