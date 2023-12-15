Comparing QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares QuinStreet and Holiday Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QuinStreet
|$580.62 million
|1.22
|-$68.87 million
|($1.38)
|-9.41
|Holiday Island
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Holiday Island has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuinStreet.
Risk and Volatility
Insider and Institutional Ownership
89.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuinStreet and Holiday Island, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QuinStreet
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Holiday Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.17%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Holiday Island.
Profitability
This table compares QuinStreet and Holiday Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QuinStreet
|-13.35%
|-29.48%
|-20.49%
|Holiday Island
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
QuinStreet beats Holiday Island on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.
About Holiday Island
XA Interactive, Inc. develops and operates application for secondary recovery of oil and gas operations. It also engages in the digital advertising, electronic payment system, blockchain, natural resources, and electric vehicle charging station business. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.
