Comparing QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Holiday Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $580.62 million 1.22 -$68.87 million ($1.38) -9.41 Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Holiday Island has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuinStreet.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuinStreet and Holiday Island, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.17%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Holiday Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -13.35% -29.48% -20.49% Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A

Summary

QuinStreet beats Holiday Island on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Holiday Island

XA Interactive, Inc. develops and operates application for secondary recovery of oil and gas operations. It also engages in the digital advertising, electronic payment system, blockchain, natural resources, and electric vehicle charging station business. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.

