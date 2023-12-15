Comparing Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectral AI and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Motus GI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Motus GI has a consensus target price of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 957.69%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Spectral AI.

3.2% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI N/A -1.62% -48.97% Motus GI -3,776.10% -3,413.36% -96.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral AI and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI N/A N/A $11.04 million N/A N/A Motus GI $590,000.00 2.69 -$18.60 million ($35.91) -0.08

Spectral AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI.

Summary

Motus GI beats Spectral AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI



Spectral AI, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Motus GI



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

