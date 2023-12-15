COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $477.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

