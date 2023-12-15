Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 132.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of CMTL opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $148.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.