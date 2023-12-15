Conagra Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 61.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 203.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 284.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

