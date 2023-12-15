Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.21.

Shares of CAG opened at $29.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

