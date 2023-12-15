Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 351,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECVT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ecovyst by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

