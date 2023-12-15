Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

