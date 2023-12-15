Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,030,000 after buying an additional 203,740 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $275.66 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average of $228.50.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,791 shares of company stock worth $11,966,473 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. Citigroup upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

