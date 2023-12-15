Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 242,742.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 230,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 188,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

