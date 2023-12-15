ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 267,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

