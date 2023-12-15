ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $359,140,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

COP stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.88. 2,000,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,664. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

